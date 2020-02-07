|
Martina, Juantia
1927 - 2020
Juanita Martina, age 92, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Abbington of Arlington. Juanita was born December 4, 1927 to Nazario and Mary (Mormile) Palma. She was raised in the Grandview Heights area and graduated from Grandview Heights High School, where she met the love of her life, her rock and soulmate, Mike. They spent 70-years of marriage together. After graduation, Juanita worked for a sportman's magazine, Fur-Fish and Game, until her marriage. Juanita was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Women's Club and participated in many projects of the Church. Each year she baked a dessert for the famous and best, OLV's Fish Frys during Lent. Juanita was very proud of her Italian heritage and her country. She and her husband traveled to many wonderful places in the U.S., but the highlight of travels was a trip to Italy. They visited the home towns of their parents, Foggia and Naples. Juanita enjoyed to travel, golf (very proud of her hole-in-one), to cook, sew, read, cards - her favorite being poker. Juanita was a fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Her happiest times were being with her family, we'd eat together, play cards and just "hangout." She is preceded in death by her husband Mike, special grandson (Godson) Michael "Mic" Martina, brother Leonard, sisters Phyllis Emerson, Nancy Carolla and Linda Blackburn. She is survived by her daughter, Anita and her son, Alan; sons, Michael (Lisa) Martina and Anthony Martina; grandsons, Allio, Casey and Vinny; granddaughter, Josie. Visitation 12:30p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, with her funeral Mass to follow at 1p.m. Rev. Fr. William A. Metzger, Presider. Burial to follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020