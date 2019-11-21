The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Grove City
3301 Orders Rd,
Grove City,, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Stambaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Stambaugh


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Judith A. "Judy" Stambaugh Obituary
Stambaugh, Judith A. "Judy"
1941 - 2019
Judith A. "Judy" Stambaugh, age 78, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Manford and Maxine Thompson, brothers Gerald, Bert and Michael, she was raised by Edgar and Louise Anderson who also preceded her in death. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne; daughter, Rhonda (Allen) Thompson; brother, Harold; Aunt, Glenna Ann "Beanie" Frazier; special friends, Chip and Teri Slack, Debbie Blakesley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Rd, Grove City, OH at 10:30 am with Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment will be at Fox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice, Norma Iffland and Pam Lippert for the care Judy received. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Judy's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now