|
|
Stambaugh, Judith A. "Judy"
1941 - 2019
Judith A. "Judy" Stambaugh, age 78, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Manford and Maxine Thompson, brothers Gerald, Bert and Michael, she was raised by Edgar and Louise Anderson who also preceded her in death. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne; daughter, Rhonda (Allen) Thompson; brother, Harold; Aunt, Glenna Ann "Beanie" Frazier; special friends, Chip and Teri Slack, Debbie Blakesley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Rd, Grove City, OH at 10:30 am with Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment will be at Fox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice, Norma Iffland and Pam Lippert for the care Judy received. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Judy's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019