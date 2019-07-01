|
|
Hardesty, Judith Ann
1943 - 2019
Judy Hardesty, age 76, passed away on June 29, 2019 at her home in New Albany, OH. Judy was born on June 15, 1943 in Ann Arbor, MI to Robert and Dorothy (Parchen) Henneman. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1961 and Providence School of Nursing in 1964. Judy spent most of her career as a registered nurse in Shelby, OH until she retired in 2004. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who spent much of her time supporting her family. She could also be found cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes, reading a good book, cooking or baking for family, or spending time at the beach in Emerald Isle, NC. Judy possessed a peaceful soul, full of love, grace, and humor. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Nelson Hardesty; son, Todd (Deborah) Hardesty of Delaware, OH; son, Tedd (Kim) Hardesty of New Albany, OH; daughter, Kim (Craig) Downey of Westerville, OH; 10 grandchildren, Emma, Claire, and Lily Hardesty, Abby and Ben Hardesty, Joey and Josh Clegg, Hannah, Will, and Tyler Downey; two brothers, Dennis (Barb) Henneman of Tonawanda, NY and John (Lisa) Henneman of Port Charlotte, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Clawson, brother Doug Henneman and son-in-law Andy Clegg. Family will receive friends Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10-11:30am with a service beginning at 11:30am at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd St., New Albany, OH 43054. Pastor Frank Luchsinger, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter or New Albany United Methodist Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019