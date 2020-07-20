1/
Judith Ann Justice, 76, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to Elza and Edith Henry. In 2010 Judith retired from Cintas as a seamstress after 30 years of employment. Judith will be remembered for her love for her family as well as her integrity and strength. Judith was "Justice Strong" as she would say. Preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and daughter Christine M. Justice Goldsberry. She will be greatly missed by her children, Julia, Janet and Greg (Annette) Justice; grandchildren, Leslie (Tyler) Cooper, Crystal Justice and Stephanie (Alec) Peirano; great-grandchildren, Mathias, Lucille and Solomon Cooper, and Marty and Michael Justice; sisters, Sandra Emert and Roberta Adkins. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share online condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

