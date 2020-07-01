1/
Judith Ann (Farley) Pisanelli
1939 - 2020
Pisanelli, Judith Ann (Farley)
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann (Farley) Pisanelli, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Velma (Booth) Farley, sister Sue Reynolds and former husband and lifelong friend, Ernest Pisanelli. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Juliana and Martin Madden, Nicole Pisanelli, and Christina and Tom Jones; dearest granddaughter, Delaney Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Helen Farley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In recent years Judy enjoyed a quiet "life of the mind" as a voracious reader and lover of music and art. She had a long and interesting professional life, but spent most of her career working in commercial real estate in Columbus. But without a doubt, the joy of her life was her granddaughter, Delaney. Their special bond was a gift to us all. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and style, and as our loving Mother, sister, and beloved Nana. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
