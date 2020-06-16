Sisk, Judith Ann
1937 - 2020
Judith Ann Sisk, 82, of Westerville, passed away June 13, 2020. Private family services will be held 11AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 (live streamed) at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Complete obituary and remembrances and the live stream link can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
1937 - 2020
Judith Ann Sisk, 82, of Westerville, passed away June 13, 2020. Private family services will be held 11AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 (live streamed) at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Complete obituary and remembrances and the live stream link can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.