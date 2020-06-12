Barnett, Judith
Judith "Judy" May Barnett, age 70, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on June 8, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by one son, Randolph Barnett of Columbus, Ohio and a granddaughter, Isabella Barnett of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William J. Barnett and Rosa (Maiorano) Barnett of Zanesville and is also survived by 3 sisters: Mary (Barnett) Norris of Columbus OH, Angela (Carmichael) Barnett of Cleveland, OH, and Rosemary Barnett also of Columbus, OH, and one brother, William J. Barnett of Marion, OH. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, Mary E., Rita J. and Frances C. Barnett all of Zanesville. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-great nieces and nephews. She was a member of the armed forces for a short time in 1974 having served in the United States Army. She was also a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and will be remembered by all as a generous, loving sister. Remembrances can be sent to Holy Spirit Church, 4383 East Broad Street, where a viewing will be held from 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Mass immediately following. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences and view the full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.