Bow, Judith
1938 - 2019
Judith Webster Bow, 80, of Sacramento, California passed away on March 17, 2019 after a long hospitalization. Judy was born to the late Kemp and Muriel Webster in Detroit, Michigan on June 20, 1938. She graduated Valedictorian from Redford High School in 1955. Judy went on to become a proud lifelong Wolverine, obtaining both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Michigan. At Michigan, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She began her career as an editor of children's books at Scribner's Publishing in New York City. Later she worked for the Washtenaw County Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Judy spent the bulk of her career serving the blind while heading the Talking Books Program for the State Library of Ohio in Columbus. Judith is survived by sons Richard (Claudia) Bow, Warren Andrew Bow, and David (Vivian Appler) Bow, and grandsons Steven Bow and Richard "Wolfie" Bow. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband Warren James Bow and sisters Phyllis Werner and Sarah "Sally" Buechel. She is survived by sisters Mary Lamoreux and Jane Rue, and brother James Webster. Memorial services are scheduled at 10:00 AM on March 30, 2019 at St James Episcopal Church in Birmingham, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for the Blind.
