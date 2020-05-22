Brown (Gaitten), Judith

Judith (Bingmer) Gaitten Brown, age 81, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leslie and Charlotte Bingmer. She is preceded in death by husbands William "Laney" Gaitten and Joseph D Brown, her parents, brother Herbert (Bud) Bingmer and sisters Patricia Zeller and Leah Grote, her life time dance partner. She is survived by her 16 children, Kelly (Tom) Lusk, Brad (Tami) Gaitten, Stacy (Joe) Trejo, Mike (Debbi) Gaitten, Scott (Denise) Gaitten, Lance (Cindy) Gaitten, Kyle Gaitten, Eric (Debbie) Gaitten, Amy (Brent) Edger, Laura (Chris) White, Dan (Jennifer) Gaitten, Rachel Malnar, Chris (Katie) Gaitten, Ryan (Melissa) Gaitten, Emily (John) Miller and Zach (Nikki) Gaitten; 54 grand and great grandchildren; her sister, Sally (Mike) Page; and many nieces, nephews and other great friends. Judy enjoyed jitterbug dancing, playing euchre with her family and friends and working outside in her yard. The family will host a Celebration of Life, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Parkinson's Foundation.



