Bryant, Judith
1934 - 2019
Judith "Judy" Ann Bryant, 85, of Columbus, OH, died on August 2 after a brief illness. Judy was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother as well as an active and energetic member of her community. She gave generously and she gave her best in both her professional and volunteer activities. A service in celebration of Judy's life will take place at 1pm on October 19 in the Chapel at Forest Home Cemetery, 2405 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53215, with burial immediately following. The family will host a reception afterwards for family and friends. An expanded obituary may be found at https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/judith-bryant/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019