Clokey, Judith
1936 - 2020
Judith Clokey, 83 of Westerville passed away July 28, 2020. She was born and raised in Connecticut, she married, and became a Buckeye. She had and is survived by three children: Janet Clokey (Jay Neuhaus), Karen Clokey Stiles (Kenneth Stiles), and Tyler Clokey (Kathy Freeman Clokey). She is adored by her nine grandchildren: Cammeron (Jamie), Connor, Kaleigh, Cara, and Taylor Clokey; Jamie, Courtney, Caitlin (Justin), and Sara Stiles. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren with a fifth on the way. She is also survived by her only living sibling, Alan Moody. They remained in close contact throughout her life. Above all else, caring for family was her life's work. She graduated from The New York Institute of Dietetics and attended the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. She had a successful career as a Realtor in Westerville, Ohio where her career began with Beachler White Realtors. Her hobbies included music, reading, and gardening. She also loved collecting sheet music, old books, and baseball cards. She had one of the most kind, caring, loving, and giving souls who never hesitated to share what she had with others. She loved large. Private family services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.. Services will be live streamed beginning at 11 AM, Monday. Remembrances and live streaming can be shared at www.HillFuineral.com