Czuba, Judith
1933 - 2019
Judith Czuba was born in Hungary on February 9, 1933 and died on May 28, 2019 in Worthington, Ohio at the age of 86 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Kate Czuba and son-in-law, Tom Ryther. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Maggie (Matt) Carter; and grandsons, Harvey Carter and Arlo Carter. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019
