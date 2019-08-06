Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Judith Eriksson

Judith Eriksson Obituary
Eriksson, Judith
1936 - 2019
Judith Ann Eriksson (Lounsbury/Larcomb), age 83, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Theta (Parks) and Carl Lounsbury. The legacy left by Judy is her unconditional love she gave to her family throughout her lifetime. In addition to spending time with her children, Judy found joy in her love of horses, a pastime she cultivated since her childhood. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will forever remember her as "Honey". Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott (Angela) Larcomb, Peter Larcomb, Cindy (Randy) Leibrock and Sue (Michael) Soulard; siblings, Joan Lapham, Richard Lounsbury; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Per Judy's wishes, no services will be held. The family requests memorials be made to: Kobacker House Hospice. To leave condolences for Judy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
