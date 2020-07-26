Harris, Judith
1946 - 2020
Judith Ann Harris, 74, passed away July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, James Ware and Virginia (Wayne) Goings. Judy is survived by husband of 39 years, Greg; sons, David (Mandy) Moore and Antoine (Natascha) Harris; grandchildren, Sierra, Jasmine, Xavier, Aaliyaha, Ava, Angie, Shyaun, and Talaiya; siblings, Wayne Goings Jr., Tony Goings, Teri Youngblood; many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Newcomer, SW Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.