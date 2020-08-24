1/
Judith I. Wilson
Wilson, Judith I.
1941 - 2020
Judy Wilson, age 79, Sunrise July 21, 1941, and Sunset August 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her spouse Alvin Wilson and her parents Frank and Rita Kitchen. She is survived by her brother, Gary Kitchen; children, Mike (Terry), Lena (Bruce) Lenegar, Greg (Laurie), and Brian (Carol); her 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Per Judy's wishes, there will be no service. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. To share a memory or online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
