Wilson, Judith I.
1941 - 2020
Judy Wilson, age 79, Sunrise July 21, 1941, and Sunset August 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her spouse Alvin Wilson and her parents Frank and Rita Kitchen. She is survived by her brother, Gary Kitchen; children, Mike (Terry), Lena (Bruce) Lenegar, Greg (Laurie), and Brian (Carol); her 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Per Judy's wishes, there will be no service. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. To share a memory or online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com