Yoder, Judith J.

1933 - 2019

Judith J. Yoder, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Minnie Norsworthy. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 46 years David Yoder; brother James Norsworthy; and sister Karen Brettman. Judy attended college at Miami University and after college was a preschool teacher for most of her adult life. Judy and David married and raised their family in Upper Arlington. Judy was active with volunteering with the Childhood League, Kobacker House, Buckeye Boys Ranch and TWIG. Judy adored her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at her second home in Naples, Florida. Judy will be deeply missed by her loving daughters Kimberlee Yoder and Kyle (Scott) Gerlach; son Kurt (Beth) Yoder; grandchildren Samantha (Jason) Kuehn, TJ Gerlach, Judd Gerlach and Aida Yoder; great-grandchildren Carter, KC and Lily Kuehn; sister-in-law Diane Norsworthy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Community Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary