|
|
Jablonski, Judith
1946 - 2019
Judith Marilyn Jablonski, age 72, resident of Hilliard, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 8, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1946 in Portsmouth. Ohio. Beloved daughter to the late Lena (Mobley) Radcliff and Donald Radcliff. She is preceded in death by brother William Radcliff and survived by sisters, Karen Chadwick, Katie Malkowski; and brother, Donald Radcliff. Judy married her high school sweetheart Robert "Bob" Jablonski in Cleveland, Ohio where they began their life together prior to relocating to Hilliard, Ohio. Judy was employed at Roadway Express for many years. Judy is survived by her husband, Bob Jablonski; and five children, Tami Malo of Hilliard, Debbie (Sam) Hebert of Hilliard, Sherry (Brian) Fout of Springfield, Bob Jablonski of Cincinnati and Suzi (Matt) Callahan of Dublin. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who brought exceptional love and joy to her heart. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many. Her family and her faith in God were of the utmost importance to her. Judy especially treasured the past 11 years with her friends at Bible study fellowship. She believed her best accomplishment to be her marriage of 56 years to Bob and the family they created together. She cherished the holidays, family gatherings and beach vacations and was very proud of the beautiful memories her abundant family shared. Friends may call Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at The Crossing Community Church, 4770 Britton Parkway, Hilliard, Ohio. Funeral arrangements by the O.R. Woodyard Co. Northwest Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019