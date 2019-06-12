|
|
Johnson, Judith
1954 - 2019
Judith Margaret Johnson, age 65, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Graduate of Eastmoor High School and Ohio State University. She loved going to concerts and traveling to such places as Las Vegas and Atlantic City, as well as cruises. Neil Young was "her man" and she also loved the Beatles and Smooth Jazz. She loved both Badger and Buckeye football, and when they played each other wore a shirt for each team. She was very generous and had a wonderful smile. She was a big daddy's girl (which is why she cheered for the Badgers). Her friends were her family. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Betty Johnson and four-legged babies including Clyde, Peanut, and Punkin. Funeral service Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Father William Deville officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019