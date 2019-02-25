|
|
Kinney, Judith
1939 - 2019
Judith C. Kinney, 79, of Genoa Township, Delaware County, OH, died early Sunday morning, January 20, 2019, at home. Judy was born in Cleveland, OH, on April 2, 1939, the daughter of Harry N. and Alma M. (Schroeder) Willard. Judy was a graduate of Lakewood High School, and she received a Bachelor's degree from Miami University. On February 21, 1970, Judy married Thomas R. Kinney in Franklin County, OH. After a brief stint teaching high school English, Judy began her career with Charles E. Merrill Publishing Company, as an editor of elementary and high school education textbooks. Judy's forty-plus year career in publishing spanned numerous companies, and she was widely regarded as a subject matter expert by colleagues and authors in grammar, spelling, vocabulary and writing. Judy is survived by her husband, Tom of Genoa Township; and her daughter, Margaret (Andrew) Schooler of Hockessin, DE. Also surviving are a step-son, Robert (Diana) Kinney of Columbus; grandson, Samuel Schooler of Hockessin, DE; step-grandchildren, Terri (Matt) Nisbet and Sean Kinney, both of Gahanna; and a sister, Joyce Graycar of Painesville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and a dear cousin Roseann Kaestle. Judy was known as an avid reader and a lover of word puzzles. She maintained a lifelong passion for English literature as well as non-fiction accounts of writers, historians and entertainers. Judy enjoyed classic musicals and also playing tennis and bridge in her younger days. She will be missed by family, friends and colleagues alike. Remembrances can be contributed to the or the public library of choice for any wishing to honor her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019