Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
5070 Newmans Cardington Road East
Cardington, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Judith Kramer


1942 - 2020
Judith Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Judith
1942 - 2020
Judith Hall Kramer, 77, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 due to an aneurism on her aorta where it leaves the heart, caused by a staph infection. She was born on March 18, 1942 in Cardington, Ohio to the late Harley and Elmira (Heimlich) Hall. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 1965 graduate of the Ohio State University College of Education. She is survived by her husband, William of 55 years; her son, David Christopher (Jill); and daughters, Katherine (Jason) Anderson and Kimberly Carol Kramer; grandchildren, David Anthony Kramer, Luke Kramer, Jennifer Koehler, Sydney Kramer, Zack Koehler and Katie Kramer. The family will receive friends at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 11AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5070 Newmans Cardington Road East, Cardington, Ohio 43315. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery after the service. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
