Dement, Judith L. (Dutton)
1942 - 2020
Judith L. (Dutton) Dement, "Judy" of Lancaster, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1942 to the late Melvin and Elvera Dutton. Judy loved raising a family and being a wife, mother, and grandparent. She also managed her cleaning service for over 40 years and enjoyed the relationships she shared with her clients. She was married to her late husband, Dale Dement, for 59 years, whom which she shared a passion for life and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Chris (Maria Arnold) Dement of Hocking Hills and his children, Dakota of Athens, and Tyler (Alyssa) of Kentucky; son, Mike (Tammy) Dement of Grove City; grandchildren, Chris, Brian, Jermey, and Josh; grandson, Scott Dement II and his mother, Amy (Kevin) Dement-Clifford and their children, Paige, Cooper, and Pipper; brother, Tom (Janet) Dutton and family of FL; and sister, Karen (Max) and family of Buckeye Lake. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Dement, son Scott Dement and parents Melvin and Elvera Dutton. The family would like to thank Fairhope Hospice of Lancaster for their kindness and care of Judy. Also thanks to the many friends and family that sent cards and made calls to Judy during her illness. Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020