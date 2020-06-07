Judith Lee Denton
1941 - 2020
Denton, Judith Lee
1941 - 2020
Judith "Judy" Lee (Hudson) Denton was born on September 18, 1941 in Delaware, Ohio. Her parents were Glenn O. Hudson and Bonnylynne Ida Gough Hudson who preceded her in death. Judy graduated from Willis High School in 1959 and attended THE Ohio State University graduating in 1963 with a B.A. Degree in Social Work. Judy worked for Franklin County Children's Services for three years before starting her family. She was active in a variety of community volunteer activities that included the Galena United Methodist Church choir, book clubs, knitting groups, member of the Golden Notes Choir at Delaware County's senior center Source Point, member of Community Library Board, board member Friends Who Share, and others. Judy is survived by her husband Bruce; children, Beth, Mike, Ben and Abby; and grandchildren, Hudson, Zetta, Talia, Isabella, Max, and Satchal Denton and Ellie, Sam and Josie Burck. A celebration of Judy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions are invited to give to the non-profit of their choice. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Denton Family. Please share a memory of condolence with the family at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
