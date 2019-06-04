Dorney, Judith M.

1949 - 2019

Judith M. (Heitkamp) Dorney, 70, of Powell, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family. Born in Piqua, OH to the late Elmer and Ruth Heitkamp, she was a graduate of Minster High School. She graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and Salve Regina University. She also obtained a Master's of Nursing at The Ohio State University. Judy married her late husband, Gregory M. Dorney, in 1970. Judy was a nurse until retiring at 65 years old. Judy was compassionate with all she did, whether at work or with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and reading. She was a social person, her sense of humor and personality had an impact on all who knew her. Judy and her late husband, Gregory, were long-time parishioners of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Ruth Heitkamp, and brother-in-law Gary Halstead. She is survived by daughter, Erin Carte and her children, Troy and Tyler of Perrysburg, OH; and daughter, Allison Dorney and her children, Dominic and Lydia of Columbus, OH; brothers, Michael (Jane) Heitkamp, Steven (Betty) Heitkamp, and James (Renee) Heitkamp; sisters, Esther (Charles) Roope, Joan (Howard) Beaufait, Karen (Gary) Halstead, Debra (Jeffrey) Siefring; in-laws, Steven and Martha Dorney; many nieces and nephews, and her abundance of friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. FRIDAY and again from 9:30-10:30a.m. SATURDAY at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065, (614) 792-1471. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30a.m. SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019 at ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Private burial will be observed later by the family at Dayton National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to: Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 103, Fall River, MA 02722 www.fallriver.dollarsforscholars.org. Please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com to send condolences to the Dorney and Heitkamp families. The family would like to thank The James Cancer Hospital/Dr. Otterson and Ohio Health Hospice. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019