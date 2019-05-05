McClaren, Judith

1940 - 2019

Judith Marie McClaren, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born February 7, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late John and Maxine (Drake) Saxton. She was a 1959 graduate of Waldo H.S. She held many jobs over the years, but her main job and love was to care for her family. Judi was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grove City where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Judi loved to spend time outside and tend to her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharron Nelson. Judi is survived by her loving husband of nearly 56 years, Robert McClaren; son, Robert (Robin) McClaren; granddaughters, Elisabeth and Hannah McClaren; brother, John (Kim) Saxton; sister, Linda (Tom) Willauer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10-12 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Mayfield Cemetery, Waldo, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019