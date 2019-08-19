|
|
McIntosh, Judith
1935 - 2019
Judith A. McIntosh, 83 yrs. young, passed away peacefully on August 13. Judith "Judy" was born and raised in Columbus. Judy really enjoyed her work at the Ohio department of taxation where she was known for her dedication to her work and fellow team mates. As a result, Judy was repeatedly recognized for her performance throughout her 35 yr. career and made many life time friends. Judy loved to travel, and always enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Melvin F. and Janet C. McIntosh, sister and brother-in-law Bonnie L. and Richard (Dick) Ijams, life long best friend Betty L. Bell, and beloved dogs Heidi and Suzi. Judy is survived by her brother, Melvin F McIntosh Jr, (wife, Mary Jo); nephews and nieces, Steve (wife, Melody) McIntosh, Robert (wife, Debbie) McIntosh, Susan (husband, Keith) Kannapel, Cynthia Black, Rick (wife, Dorie) Ijams, Julie Holland; great niece, Jenna Holland and her daughters, Marleigh and Zoey. Judy's life will be celebrated with a 2 hr. visitation and memorial following, beginning at 1pm Friday, August 23 at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 515 N. High St., Worthington with interment following at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Judy's favorite charity, St. Judes Hospital.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019