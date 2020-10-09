Judith Mitchell

Mitchell, Judith
Judith B. Mitchell, age 72, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away October 7, 2020. Born and raised in Johnstown, PA, Judy graduated from Penn State University in 1970. She was a fiercely, devoted mother; a loyal and generous friend. She is survived by her children, Seth Mitchell and Keira Mitchell McMahon; her son-in-law, Brian McMahon; and her grandson, Logan McMahon. She is also survived by her sister, Ginger (Blair) Bezek; and countless wonderful friends. Due to the pandemic, we are not holding visitation hours. Instead a celebration of life will be planned for a later date to celebrate Judy. In lieu of flowers, Judy would appreciate donations in her honor to the American Lung Association
.