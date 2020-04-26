|
Mongeau, Judith
Judith Lee (Krauss) Mongeau, age 74, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. Judi was born on December 22, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edgar George and F. Mary Krauss, Jr. She received her Associate degree at Wesley College, Dover, Delaware and earned her R.N. degree at Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Hospital, then known as Presbyterian Hospital. In her early years Judi enjoyed the hobby of competing, and was a trophy winner, in Ballroom Dance Competitions at Fred Astaire Studios. She achieved leadership as Worthy Matron of the Rainbow Girls, Prospect Park, PA chapter. She joined the Civil Air Patrol and proudly supported MIA and POW during the Vietnam War. Judi applied her artistic talent to beautifully painting windows of the family business, the Pen-Del Restaurant, at holiday time, and playing the organ for restaurant guests. She worked at AT&T ushering in the computer era as a keypunch operator. After earning her R.N. degree, Judi worked as a Clinical Director at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania in the Family Planning Department. Judi joined the United States Air Force and served as 1st Lieutenant, as a Surgical Nurse in the USAF Nurse Corps providing nursing care to wounded and sick servicemen and returning Prisoners of war. On February 3, 1973, Judi married Kenneth Edward Mongeau. With Kenneth, Judi turned her attention and devotion to raising two handicapped adoptive children and two handicapped adopted grandchildren. In addition, Judi and her husband Ken were foster parents for two severely disabled and abused children under the auspices of Children's Services in Columbus, Ohio. In 1995 Judi founded "Grands' Corner," a physical and Virtual Support Group for grandparents raising grandchildren, especially those raising children because of mental health and/or adoption issues of their adult children. The Columbus Dispatch wrote an article about Judi and Ken's work that they were thought of as Guardian Angels. Judi felt humbled by this. She also spoke on the Ohio State Capital steps in Columbus to representatives and other politicians to promote support for Grandparents raising grandchildren and was responsible for getting legislation pushed through, giving funding and help to these families. She was a devoted mother and provided exceptional education and enrichment for two generations of handicapped children. Judi with her husband Ken owned and ran Welcome Buoy Ceramics, Ridley Park, PA, where she helped teach ceramics to the disabled. She won multiple awards for outstanding works at ceramic conventions in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Judi was recognized by the Secretary of Defense for her service to her country in promoting peace and stability for this Nation, and by The State of Ohio for her support of preserving freedom at home and abroad. Judi also served as a Notary Public in the State of Ohio. She received the STAR Award from the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio for outstanding community service to disabled children and adults by helping her husband furnish refurbished computers to the disabled children, disabled adults and disabled veterans. Judi is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth E. Mongeau; their four children, Kenneth S., Rebecca L., Allasondra and Gabriel; and her sisters, Dorothy Krauss-Eisenpress and Georgia McGovern. Judi's wishes were to have no service held as she wanted to be remembered as she was when she was alive, not as she was when she was dead. She did not liked to be thanked for her service to her country as she told them "no thanks, I am still wiping the spit off my uniform, hurting from the stones thrown at me, and hurting from being called a baby killer." But one day as she was putting packages into our car a young child, noticing a sticker on the back of her car saying "Women are Veterans Too!" walked up behind Judi and saying "Thank you for your service mam." Judi hearing her turned around and seeing a beautiful little girl with her hand out stretched, leaned down and took her hand and said: "For you Honey, anytime." Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020