Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
1945 - 2020
Judith K. Rieder, age 74, of Worthington, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born July 27, 1945 in Wheeling, WV, to Gabe and Lucy Kutie of Flushing, OH. 1963 graduate of Union Local High School, Belmont, OH, and a 1965 graduate of Columbus Business School in Columbus, OH. Retired after working for many years for Prudential and The Worthington School District. Survived by her ever loving husband of fifty years, Thomas H. Rieder; sons, Thomas A. (Lisa A.) Rieder of Hilliard, Ohio and David G. (Sarah A.) Rieder of West Chester, Ohio; and 3 wonderful grandchildren, Emma, Andrew and Grant Rieder. Judy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, family and neighbors. Volunteering within the VA Hospital, American Legion and Worthington Presbyterian Church. Spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, reading books to no abound, and being a wonderful wife and mother! Judy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way with true selflessness and wit. A remembrance service is planned for July 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Worthington Christian Village Benevolent Association, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43253 c/o Judith K Rieder.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020
