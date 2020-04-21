|
Roth, Judith
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann Roth, 80, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Judith was born on December 22, 1939 in Columbus, OH, to Christopher and Helen Russell. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, son Richard, brothers Jack and Richard and sister Betty. Judith is survived by children, Connie (Paul) Richards, Randy Roth, Ronnie (Shelly) Roth, and Tina (Dave) Roth; grandchildren, Brandon, Codey, Casey, Jessica, Kayleen, Jamie, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Lily, Rosie, Lilah, Luci, Avery, Caden, and Jade. Judith was known as Momma Roth to all of her friends. She was a kind spirit with a generous heart, always putting others first. She enjoyed working as a nurse's aide until her retirement at age 76. The family will have a celebration of Judith's life at a later date. Messages of condolence can be posted at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020