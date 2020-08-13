1/
Judith Schneider
Schneider, Judith
1929 - 2020
Judith R. Schneider, 90, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband and best friend of more than sixty-five years, Harold Schneider, son Ronald Schneider and parents Bernard and Rose Morganstern. She is survived by her son, Craig (Carol Schaefer) Schneider; sister, Lois (Martin) Arsham; grandchildren, Rose (Joseph) Krivich and Samuel Schneider; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judith was born in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Bexley High School and attended the Ohio State University. She was a life member of Congregation Tifereth Israel. Judith traveled the world with Harold, enjoyed playing bridge and canasta and was an accomplished cook and baker. Her greatest joy was being a devoted and loving grandmother. Graveside services will be held at 4pm on Sunday, August 16 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Tifereth Israel or Ohio's Hospice Loving Care, Marysville, Ohio. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
