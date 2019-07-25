|
|
Sparks, Judith
1948 - 2019
Judith "Judy" Ann Sparks, age 70, a life-long resident of Five Points, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Brookdale Pinnacle Senior Living with family present. Born November 15, 1948 to the late William and Emma (Marshall) Sparks in Williamsport, Ohio. Survived by her sisters, Gloria Robinson and Pat Rader; and brother, Bob Sparks (Charlene McGovern); nieces and nephews, Sherry (Dave) Lewis, Patrick (Candy) Rader, Mike (Eileen) Rader, Karen Southern, Mona Southern, James (Samantha) Southern, Doug Greer, Missy Moerch;18 great nieces and nephews and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. Judy worked for the State of Ohio starting at Orient State Institution until they closed, then finished her career at the Bureau of Workers Compensation. She served many years as church treasurer at Southwest Church of the Nazarene and was a member of Gamma Pi Sorority and the Twentieth Century Club. She enjoyed taking cruises and traveling throughout the country. She cherished time with her friends going to plays at the Little Theatre Off Broadway and "Was All Shook Up" by Elvis. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11AM-1PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City, OH. Funeral service will be held at 1PM following visitation with interment being held at Muhlenberg Township, Darbyville OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019