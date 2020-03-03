|
Swain, Judith
Judith "Judy" Ann (Wagner) Swain, 77, of Worthington, OH, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence in Delaware, OH. She was born March 1, 1943 in Akron, Ohio, to John and Luella Wagner. She married Charles L. Swain on June 17, 1973 and he survives. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Wagner; her two sons, Glynn R. Swain and Kathy Swain of Charleston, SC and Charles J. Swain (CJ) and Jill N. Swain of Delaware, OH; her daughter, Sherilin (Swain) Sibert of Columbus, OH; her granddaughter, Abby Swain; her grandsons, Dominic Sibert, Andrew Swain, Jacob Sibert, Chris Swain, and Ethan Swain. Her father and mother John and Luella Wagner preceded her in death. Judy was a long-time resident of Worthington, OH where she lived most of her life till moving to Delaware, OH to live with her son C.J. Swain. She attended Worthington High School class of 1961. Judy worked for the Worthington Police Department as a Crossing guard at Colonial Hills Elementary from 1987 to 2013. She loved being the watchful eye over the children at this school and volunteered for many school functions outside of her work duties. She had been at this job for so long that kids she crossed in her later years at this job, those kids' parents were also crossed by her when those parents went to Colonial Hills Elementary. In her later years on the job, her dog Princess was loved by the kids as they walked by the dog laying near crosswalk edge. Princess would walk the halls of the school with the children as an unofficial mascot of the school. She was loved by many people in the Colonial Hills neighborhood. Judy was also an Eastern Star member of the Worthington Chapter going all the way back to when her Father and Mother were part of the chapter. She had many enjoyable years of being part of the Easter Star and was still an active member in the Eastern Star till her death. Judy in her later years attended Lewis Center United Methodist Church. Debbie Stubs, who was a parent at Colonial Hills Elementary, asked her to come to the services and mom became a member. She then had her son C.J. Swain and his family attending the church with her in which they became members of the church. With her husband, son C.J., daughter-in law Jill, and her grandchildren she would shape our lives to be followers of Christ and his love. She was a very active member in the church and spent many years of teaching people about Jesus Christ our Savior. Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren and being at/or part of their school functions and outside activities. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all the people she touched throughout her life. Judy is now with her father and mother in heaven with God watching over everyone she had touched throughout her life. God bless everyone. Visitation for Judy will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, there will be visitation from 9-10am and following at 10am is the funeral Service. With interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Flowers and contributions to the family of Judith Ann Swain are both welcome. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020