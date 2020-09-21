1/
Judith Taylor
Taylor, Judith
1942 - 2020
Judith (Antle) Ronk Taylor, age 78, of Hilliard, died peacefully at Kobacker House Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Marjorie Antle, first husband F. Marion Ronk. She is survived by her husband, John C. Taylor; three daughters, Lisa (Pete) Schiller, Linda (Jim) McCaffrey, Lori (Jeff) Greiner; stepchildren, Andy Taylor and Jill Grube; sister, Janet (Bill) Swartz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Heather) Ronk, Joe (Mary) Taylor. Judy was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. She also had 3 lifelong friends who she cherished, Judi Timmons, Pat Starrett, and Kathe Lilley. She graduated from South High School in 1959. Judy enjoyed traveling, nature, flowers, photography and spending time with her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lung Association. Family would like to give a special thanks to Kobacker House for their loving care of Judy. Due to the current pandemic, family is having private services at Northwest United Methodist Church on Friday, September 25th and has entrusted SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Judy's online guest book or to share a favorite memory.

