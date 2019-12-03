|
|
Twiss, Judith
1937 - 2019
Judith F. Twiss, 82, passed away on November 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Judy was born November 16, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Carl and Ruth Flege. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Lancaster, Ohio in 1955 and attended St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana. As a high school student working at the cigar counter of her father's drug store in Lancaster (Beiter & Flege), she met Bob Twiss when he stopped at the drug store to leave film for developing. Judy and Bob married on August 25, 1956 and were married for 51 years until Bob's death in 2009. Judy supported her husband in all of his endeavors while she maintained the home front. When Bob quit teaching at Franklin Heights to start his own business, she supported him with the growth of their new business as the office manager for what would become Twiss Blacktop Paving. As the business grew, Judy relinquished her duties, in part because of Multiple Sclerosis. Judy enjoyed working in her flower beds, reading, cooking, sewing and crocheting, until the progression of MS made them too difficult. Rather than dwell on what she could not do, she relished the things that she could. Her greatest joys were family gatherings of all kinds! Judy was also blessed to have long-time friends, some of whom played bridge with her for more than 40 years in a group that she started. And if you were on Judy's mailing list, you knew there would be a card from her in your mailbox for your birthday. Her grandchildren especially enjoyed the $1 bill in their Valentine and Halloween cards! She showed us all how to be gracious in the face of adversity with her positive attitude and beautiful smile. Even though Judy was eventually confined to a wheelchair, she remained the center of her family wheel. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Survived by her five children, Kelly (John) Hanley, Katie (Joe) McQuade, Molly (Luke) Polczinski, Laurie Twiss, Mick (Yvonne) Twiss; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her 4 siblings, Dick (Elaine) Flege, Carl (Carolyn) Flege, Carolyn (Rich) Greff, Margie (Gary) Kaufman; and close friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Hospital and the many hearts and hands of Griswold Home Care. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Fri., Dec. 6 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington. Funeral Mass 10 am on Sat., Dec. 7 at St. Margaret Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor at nationalmssociety.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019