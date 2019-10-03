Home

Judith "Judy" Ann Warschauer, age 78, of Reynoldsburg, ended her earthly journey on October 2, 2019. She has now begun her eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ and is now having a wonderful reunion with her beloved husband, Jim at this moment. Judy was born August 11, 1941 to the late Leslie and Dorothy (Shook) Tulley in Marion, IN. She graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in 1959. Judy married Jim in 1964, who passed in 2013, they were married for over 49 years. She retired in 2005 from Seton Square East in Reynoldsburg where she was property manager for 8 years. Judy was a Christian since she was 9 years old, and was an active member of Reynoldsburg Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Elizabeth) Warschauer, Matthew (Tammie) Warschauer; granddaughters, Alexis, Emily, Abbey, Jaydin and Claire; great grandson, Jack; sisters, Alacia Bagley and Alexa Bush; brother, Chip Tulley; as well as many nieces and nephews. Judy often prayed for all of you. It is her final prayer that all who knew her would accept Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord. A visitation with family will be held on October 9, 2019, from 12Noon-1PM at the Reynoldsburg Baptist Church, 887 Rosehill Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her memorial service will immediately follow at 1PM with Pastor Steve Cavanaugh and Pastor Greg Savage officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to or to Reynoldsburg Baptist Church. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
