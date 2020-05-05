White, Judith

1943 - 2020

Judith White, 1943-2020, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Shirley Solt and her brother Robert Solt. Judy is survived by her two sons, Brian (Yvonne) Barker and Andrew (Jennifer) Barker; 4 grandsons, Michael, Derek, Nicholas, and Joshua Barker; 2 great-grandsons, Brently and Johnathan Barker; sister, Nancy Eddins (Tom); sister-in-law, Linda Solt; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Judy graduated from Lancaster High School and The Riverside-White Cross School of Nursing. Judy was a devoted hospice nurse who provided love, compassion, and humor to her patients and their families. She enjoyed traveling, playing the slot machines at the local casino, and spending time with her family. During our time of national concern, a celebration of life service is pending for a later date.



