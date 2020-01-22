The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Judith Wright


1940 - 2020
Judith Wright Obituary
Wright, Judith
1940 - 2020
Judith Jenkins Wright, age 80, of Upper Arlington, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Friday. Entombment Union Cemetery. Complete obituary will be placed in Friday's edition of the Dispatch. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
