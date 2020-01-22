|
|
Wright, Judith
1940 - 2020
Judith Jenkins Wright, age 80, of Upper Arlington, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Friday. Entombment Union Cemetery. Complete obituary will be placed in Friday's edition of the Dispatch. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020