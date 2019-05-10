Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Judy A. Denney


Judy A. Denney Obituary
Denney, Judy A
1946 - 2019
Judy A Denney, age 72, of Columbus, passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on May 8, 2019. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Dell and Marjorie Robinson and her stepmother Ima Robinson. She is survived by her faithful companion of 25 years, Harvey Belcher; sisters, Joanne Jarboe, Debbie Doyle and her husband, Paul Doyle; nephew, Robert Wallace and family; niece, Brenda Doyle; and niece, Wendy Jacques and family. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019
