Hayes (Lee), Judy A.
1947 - 2020
Judy A. (Lee) Hayes, 72, passed away on February 8, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1947 in Staten Island, NY. Judy was active in the community, particularly with Arts in the Alley and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She was an avid gardener who loved to be surrounded by flowers and make spaces beautiful. Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Emery and Vivian Ferderber. Surviving family includes husband, Ron; children, Michelle (Jim) DePuy, Stephanie (Al) Rodriguez, Eric (Jill) Lee, Casey (Lou) Russo; grandchildren, Danielle, Sarah, Hunter, Brendon, Cecilia, Julianne, Nicolas, Amelia, Jenna, Mason; great-grandchildren, Ava, Xander, Gabe, Lincoln, Elena; siblings, Chuck, Rob (Mary Ellen), Fred, Marie (Bruce). Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jim Colopy at 10am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. Donations may be directed to the Kobacker House in Judy's name. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020