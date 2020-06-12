Judy Barry
1939 - 2020
Judy Carol Barry, 80, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born December 23, 1939 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Orben and M. Anne (Shelton) Pratt. She was a proud graduate of the Grant School of Nursing and dedicated her life to helping others in and out of uniform. Judy loved to travel and sing in the church choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barry; son, Kent Rogers; and great-grandsons Jackson Rogers and William Dixon. Judy is survived by her brothers, Dr. Orben (Joan) Pratt and Douglas (Sue) Pratt; daughter in law, Suzanne Gibboney Rogers; grandson, Alex (Betsy) Rogers; granddaughter Anna (Colin) Dixon; grandson Zackery Barry; stepson, Robert Barry; four great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. In accordance with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery. A Public Celebration of her life will be held later when conditions allow. The family would like to express their appreciation for the professional and loving care given by the staff at the Hoover Haus and Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health's School of EMS. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
