Bunner, Judy
1938 - 2020
Judy Lynn Stelz Bunner, born 9/24/1938, Cols. Oh West High grad proud Cowboy cheerleader. She earned her Rad Tech degree from Mt Carmel and worked there for many years then managed her husband's dental practice and volunteered at Dublin Methodist. She was a dedicated mother and devoted to the love of her life Danny since the age of 14. Beautiful inside and out caring, selfless, happy, a bright and shining light that drew others to her. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Peggy Stelz, in-laws Dr Dan "Doc"and Gertie Bunner. Survived by husband, Danny; brother, Dick (Judy); children, Steve, Lisa (Todd), Erin (Rick), Michael; grand, Laine (Brad), Colt, Damon, Emma, Olivia, Daniel, Will, Joe, Lili; great grand, Hank Gunner. Pvt celebration of life 8/9/2020. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com
.