Burris, Judy

1944 - 2019

Judy Ann Burris, 75, of Gahanna, passed away on June 1, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City. Judy was born May 13, 1944 in Columbus to the late Weldon and Mildred (Plummer) Taylor. A graduate of Bexley HS, class of '62, she met her husband of 55 years, Robert F. Burris, Jr., who survives her, in 1963 while he was serving in the US Air Force at a dance at Rickenbacker AFB. Married in 1964, Bob and Judy had 5 boys together, Jay (Jennifer), Dan, Kelly (Kristen), Shane (Marie), and Andy; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Niehaus, and Molly, Taylor, Madison, Miranda, Brady, Ashley and Mason Burris; brother, George (Janice) Taylor; mother-in-law, Edna Burris; lifelong friend, Sue Beckett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends, many from CenterPoint Church, where she was a member in Westerville. She was also a member of Gahanna Lion's Club. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11AM-1PM with a funeral at 1PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to breast cancer research at . To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019