Carpenter, Judy
1946 - 2020
Judy Ann Carpenter, 73, of Columbus, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by mother Betty McComas and father Elmer Carpenter. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Megan; and life long friend, Carol Benson. Judy was a graduate of South High School Class of 1964. She retired from Grange Insurance after 44 yrs service in the Claims Department. She enjoyed spending her retirement showing antique cars and trucks, gardening, and traveling. She will be missed by her many friends. Judy's friends will be received at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home, 1346 South High St on January 29, 2020 from 2-5pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020