1938 - 2019
Judy Lee Cummings (Langefeld), passed suddenly on Nov 1, 2019. She was born on Mar 27, 1938 in Columbus, OH to Ruth and Walter Langefeld. She is survived by Mike Cummings, Pat Cummings, Debbie Laverack, Linda James; 6 grandkids; 23 great grandkids; 1 great great grandkid; 2 brothers; and many more friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 great grandkids, and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
