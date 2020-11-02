Feldman, Judy
1946 - 2020
Judy Ann Feldman, (Montoney), age 73, born in Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. The second eldest of four daughters born to notable local thoroughbred racehorse trainer Lawrence "Red" Montoney and Alice Montoney of Grove City. Judy graduated from Pleasant View High School in 1964 and was soon ready to move to the city. She made raising a family at home her loving priority before establishing an active and successful career in community service. She spent many years generously fundraising for Nationwide Children's Hospital through TWIG with many years of TWIG Bazaars, Muirfield Pro-Am Golf Tournaments, and Breakfasts with the Easter Bunny. Judy enjoyed her role as an administrative assistant and worked prominently for the Columbus Jewish Federation as an Assistant to the President. She cherished her monthly Euchre Card Club dinners with several long-time friends and built relationships, shared her faith, and became a family member of New Song Community Church for 25+ years. What made Judy beloved to so many was her self-sacrificing, kind, nature; and it is that gracious charity which animated every aspect of her life. Judy loved her family and especially enjoyed being a grandparent and new great-grandparent. Her dedication to her family, friends, faith, and fondness for travel with those she loved were her greatest joys. Judy follows her late husband Burt, who passed into the Lord's care only two months ago. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Capital City Hospice for caring for both Burt and Judy so patiently and loving. Judy is survived by her children, Brent (Kyungae) and Francine (Justin); granddaughters, Megan, Jessica, and Min; and great-granddaughter, Abigail. A visitation will be held at New Song Community Church, 13873 National Road SE, Reynoldsburg, OH on Thursday (11/5) from 4-6pm and Friday (11/6) from 1-2pm with funeral service at 2pm Thursday evening will be held inside, yet Friday afternoon visitation and funeral will be outdoors. Masks and social distance will be required for all events. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to New Song Community Church. Condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com