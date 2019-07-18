|
|
Flowers, Judy
1951 - 2019
Judy A. Flowers passed to the Lord's house on July 11, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late James M. Flowers and late Jean Turner. Judy is survived with loving memories by brothers James Flowers, Jr., and Thomas Dawson, III, first cousin Dee Lopez, three nieces; Tanisha Johnson, Natanya Eiss, and LaToya Flowers, in addition to numerous friends and family as well as two great-nieces and five great-nephews. Judy's funeral service will be Saturday, July 20th under the caring hands of Shaw-Davis Funerals Homes, 4341 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 with visitation and viewing beginning at 10:00 am followed by services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019