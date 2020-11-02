Gang, Judy
1953 - 2020
Judy Gang, age 66, of Baltimore, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Judy was an amazing, strong, and loyal woman. She was very well known, and highly esteemed in the community. She worked extremely hard, morning until night, with the utmost honesty and integrity. Her character, and genuine work ethic drew others to her. Judy created, and grew a successful business, where everyone involved was treated as friends, and some became as family. Judy brought people together, and with her leadership, she created unbreakable bonds that will last a lifetime. Judy loved her family and friends with all her heart and would do anything to help them. She was very generous and giving, and in every endeavor, she gave it her all, leaving no effort behind. "Judy Gang" was the name of a successful business, her vision and dream come true. More importantly, "Judy Gang" was the name of an incredible woman, who touched more lives than can be counted, who was a hand to help the fallen, a hug to comfort the suffering, and a heart to love fiercely those who were blessed by her presence. Judy's life made an everlasting impact, and her legacy shall live on. Those who speak her name will share testimony of how she helped them, and how her kindness made the world a better place. We can only imagine Judy's glorious homecoming, as the gates of heaven opened wide for her beautiful soul. She is survived by her sons, Jason (Kellie) Gang and Justin (Leanne) Gang; grandchildren, Riley Gang and Jordan (Rob) Jones; great-granddaughter, Reagan and Mille; brothers, Jerry Shriner, Tim (Debbie) Shriner and Jim (Melissa) Shriner; and sister, Jo Lynne (Frank) Gates. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Gang and grandson Cole Gang. Friends and family may call from 12-2 and 4-6pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH. The funeral service will be held at 6pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Burden officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.