Gearheart, Judy
1929 - 2019
Judy A. Gearheart, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2019. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on November 9, 1929 and graduated from Bramwell High School. She was preceded in death by her precious grand daughter Traci Raymond. She is survived by her beloved husband, James Gearheart, with whom she shared 69 years together on February 27th. She is also survived by her daughters, Joni Raymond and Jennifer Suarez; Joni's husband, Pat; grandchildren, Marcus Raymond, Michael Harper, Salvatore Suarez and Marco Suarez; plus her darling great granddaughter, Nicole Harper. She's left a lasting legacy by the lives that she's touched with her kindness, warmth, love and generosity of spirit. Visitation will be held from 3-7pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Friday, February 22, 2019. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019