Haines, Judy
1951 - 2019
Judy Ann Zisk Haines, age 67, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Dublin, OH, passed away suddenly on February 18, 2019. She was born in Bedford, Ohio on June 3, 1951. Judy graduated from Nordonia High School and was employed by Lucerne Products for many years. Judy married Scott Haines in 1976 and moved to Dublin. After a brief stay in California, they returned to Dublin and opened the Video Barn stores in Hilliard and London, Ohio. She was a volunteer with the Dublin Counseling Center and was a member of center's Service Board. Judy and Scott eventually moved to Knoxville where they owned and operated Valpak of East Tennessee. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Emma Zisk, father-in-law Lee Haines and granddaughter Piper Haines. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Scott Haines; sons, Matt Haines, Chris (Riley) Haines; and granddaughter, Remi; sisters, Diane (Tom) Clifford, Shirley (Dave) Gray; mother-in-law, Jackie Haines; sister-in-law, Janice (Dave) Harcourt; brother-in-law, Pete Haines; nieces, Alison (Richie) Lipton, Katie (Matt) Feltz, Kelly (Chris) Theisen, and Casey Haines; nephews, Steven Gray, and Lee (Heather) Harcourt. A private celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a later date. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to The FSH Society, 450 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019