Mackey, Judy
1943 - 2020
The world is a little less bright today, as we lost one if it's shining stars. Judy Mackey of Westerville, Ohio entered the kingdom of heaven on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Judy was born in Augusta, GA on October 25, 1943 to Hazel and Kermit Squire. A great beauty inside and out, Judy was selfless in giving of herself to her friends, family and community. She was a leader in business at Bloomberg Eye Center, education through Ohio PTA, ministry as a Stephen Minister, and volunteer through Licking Memorial Hospital Twig 8 Gift Shop as well as numerous other volunteer organizations. Judy is survived by her husband, George Mackey of Westerville, OH; daughter, Kristen Marvin (Claire) of Westerville, OH; son, Scott Mackey (Rachel) of Ft Worth, TX; granddaughter, Madison Ryan of Westerville, Ohio; grandson, Connor Ryan of San Diego, CA; grandson, Ian Mackey of Ft Worth, TX; grandson, Xander Mackey of Ft Worth, TX; sister, Sharon (Greg) Hodge of Traverse City, MI; and sister, Glenda (Martin) Lee of Levant, ME. She is preceded in death by Mother Hazel (Sherwood) Squire of Traverse City, MI, father Kermit Squire of Midland, MI, and sister Wanda Squire of Anoka, MN. Judy will be laid to rest in a private burial on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A beautiful memorial and celebration of life will follow for her abundant family and friends once we may all safely gather again. Contributions may be made in Judy's honor to Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081. Remembrances can be shared at wwwHillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020